Cardinals Make Official Decision On Hollywood Brown

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 25: Wide receiver Marquise Brown #2 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the football after a reception against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Over the weekend, the Arizona Cardinals fell to the Seattle Seahawks in an ugly 19-9 contest.

The loss wasn't the only bad news from the game. Standout wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown suffered what appeared to be a significant foot injury.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the injury news wasn't promising. The team has now reportedly placed him on injured reserve - which means he's out for at least four games.

"The Cardinals have placed WR Marquise Brown and G Justin Pugh on IR. Brown is now out for at least 4 games. OL Cody Ford has been activated from IR and K Rodrigo Blankenship has been elevated from the practice squad," Yates reported.

The good news for the Cardinals is that they get back all-world receiver DeAndre Hopkins for tonight's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Hopkins was forced to serve a six-game suspension this season, but is back just at the right time.