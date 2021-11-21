Breaking: Cardinals Make Official Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals will go another week without Kyler Murray behind center. On Sunday, it was reported that Murray is inactive for the team’s afternoon matchup against the Seahawks.

The news comes via the NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport.

#AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray is inactive. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2021

“#AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray is inactive,” Rapoport tweeted.

Coming into the day, the Pro Bowl QB’s status was still up in the air. Now Murray will miss his third straight game.

With a bye next week, Kyler will now miss at least a month of football before he gets back on the field. Colt McCoy will get the start once again, despite being listed as “questionable” with a pectoral injury.

All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins is also out for the Cards.

Arizona will try to keep its lead in the NFC West against Russell Wilson and Seattle on Sunday. Even with Murray being knicked for the past few weeks, the Cardinals still sit at 8-2.

Kyler Murray getting in throws during the open portion of practice today. pic.twitter.com/3bxXEYAb42 — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) November 19, 2021

In the previous two games with Murray sidelined, McCoy and the Cardinals are 1-1. McCoy played great in his first spot start for Kyler when Arizona beat the 49ers 37-21.

Not so much in the 34-10 loss to Carolina, though.

Hopefully K1 is good to go after the bye week. For now, Kliff Kingsbury and his team will look to head into those rest days with a win.