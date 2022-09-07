Cardinals Make Significant Quarterback Decision Before Season-Opener

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 12: An Arizona Cardinals helmet sits during the game against the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on August 12, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals have placed backup quarterback Colt McCoy on the injured reserve, confirming his absence for at least the first four games of the 2022 season.

Third-string QB option Trace McSorley has been activated from the practice squad roster to take over as Kyler Murray's primary backup, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

McCoy recently suffered a strained calf, piling on to the arm issue he dealt with for the majority of 2022 training camp.

McCoy initially signed with the Cardinals prior to the 2021 season. When Murray went down with an ankle injury last year, the former Texas star replaced him as the team's starter for three games — notching a 2-1 record. He signed a two-year contract extension with the organization back in March.

McSorley spent the first three seasons of his NFL career as a reserve QB option for the Baltimore Ravens. The former sixth-round pick signed with the Cardinals' practice squad roster last week.

The Cardinals will begin their 2022 campaign with a Week 1 matchup against the Chiefs on Sunday.