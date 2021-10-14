Breaking: Cardinals Reportedly Make Stunning Manager Decision

The St. Louis Cardinals have stunned the Major League Baseball world with their decision on manager Mike Shildt.

According to multiple reports, Shildt is out as the manager of the National League Central franchise. St. Louis is coming off a historic September run, though the Cardinals lost to the Dodgers in the Wild Card Game.

Shildt, 53, has been the team’s manager since 2018. He was the National League Manager of the Year in 2019. Shildt has led the Cardinals to three straight postseason appearances, including an NLCS appearance in 2019, where St. Louis lost to eventual World Series champion Washington.

Further details surrounding the Cardinals’ decision on Shildt are unclear at this time.

The Cardinals are coming off one of the best Septembers in recent MLB history. St. Louis won 17 straight games last month, leading to a Wild Card berth.

St. Louis lost a heartbreaker to Los Angeles in the Wild Card Game, falling to the Dodgers on a walkoff home run by Chris Taylor.

The Cardinals are reportedly set to announce their stunning managerial decision in a press conference later this afternoon.