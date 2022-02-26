Cardinals Owner Addresses Kliff Kingsbury’s Future In Arizona

Kliff Kingsbury may only have one year left on his deal, but Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill thinks their future is bright in the desert.

For the second consecutive season, the Arizona Cardinals flamed out in the second half of the season. After jumping out to a 7-0 start, Arizona finished 4-6; and lost in ugly fashion to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Appearing on Arizona Sports 98.7 Friday, Bidwill believes there’s plenty to be excited about with Kingsbury on the sidelines. “I look at the college coaches who have made the transition from college to the pros and the ones that are successful, and Kliff is,” the owner explained.

#AZCardinals' Michael Bidwill on Kliff Kingsbury while on with @Bickley_Marotta: "He's had a few years to adjust and I just feel like he's going to get better and better because he understands the pro rules and the pro game and the pro speed and everything else much better…" — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) February 25, 2022

“I feel like he’s had an adjustment period, had a few years to adjust and I feel like he’s going to get better and better because I feel like he understands the pro rules and the pro game and the pro speed and everything else much better than he did a couple of years ago.”

Speaking on the relationships in the building; Bidwill said, “I think it’s very good. The conversations have continued to go on in the offseason and the last few weeks . . . and we’ve got a bright future together.”

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill on his conversations with Kyler Murray: — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) February 25, 2022

Adding, “Kliff, Kyler (Murray), Steve (Keim), all of us have to make great contributions as we go forward. I know they have a great relationship.”

As far as the second half collapse, the Cards owner thinks much of it had to do with injuries – namely to All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins and dynamic quarterback Kyler Murray.

Bidwill concluded with the familiar refrain, “This team has a bright future.” Saying, “I’m excited about it, especially knowing [Hopkins and Murray] are coming back 100 percent.”