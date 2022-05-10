Cardinals Promote Assistant To Associate Head Coach

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 30: Helmets belonging to the Arizona Cardinals sit on the turf before the start of the Cardinals game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 30, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is promoting a number of his staff members, including Shawn Jefferson.

Jefferson is entering his second year with the NFC West franchise. He coaches the wide receivers, but will have a new role this upcoming season.

Kingsbury has promoted Jefferson from wide receivers coach to associate head coach.

"Wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson was promoted with the additional title of associate head coach in his second season with the club," the team announced. "He joins Jeff Rodgers, special teams coordinator and assistant head coach, as staff members with head coach in their titles aside from Kingsbury. It was one of a handful of coaching moves officially announced by the team on Tuesday."

Jefferson will continue coaching the Cardinals wide receivers.

"We have promoted Shawn Jefferson to associate head coach/wide receivers, and made other changes to the coaching staff."

The Cardinals will discover their 2022 schedule this Thursday night.

