Cardinals Receive Good News About Tight End Zach Ertz

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 09: Zach Ertz #86 of the Arizona Cardinals prepares for a game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz is "trending in the right direction" for Sunday's season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

Ertz currently has a questionable designation with a calf injury. It's unclear if he'll be limited if he takes the field this weekend.

Ertz, 31, did not suit up for any preseason game action as he dealt with a calf strain. He was inactive for practice on Monday and Tuesday, but returned to the field for a workout on Wednesday.

Ertz joined the Cardinals organization in a midseason trade with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021. Through 11 games, he reeled in 56 catches for 574 yards and three touchdowns.

There's no question the Cardinals have a better chance to upset the Chiefs with Ertz on the field.

Sunday's game will kickoff at 4:15 p.m. ET in Arizona.