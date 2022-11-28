Cardinals Release Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 12: An Arizona Cardinals helmet sits during the game against the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on August 12, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals made a roster move that involved a wide receiver on Monday.

The team officially waived receiver Andre Baccellia following Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cardinals needed to stop a two-point conversion with less than a minute left to win but were unable to.

They're now 4-8 and have lost two in a row.

Baccellia played four snaps during Sunday's loss and finished the contest with one reception for seven yards. In six games, he's compiled five receptions for 32 yards and no touchdowns.

If he's not claimed by another team, he'll potentially head to the Cardinals' practice squad if they want to keep him in the fold.

The Cardinals will now have their bye week before they take on the New England Patriots on "Monday Night Football" on Dec. 12.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.