Cardinals Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 12: An Arizona Cardinals helmet sits during the game against the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on August 12, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon.

The team announced that they have waived wide receiver Andy Isabella and have signed center Billy Price off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad.

Isabella had been the subject of numerous trade rumors over the last several months. The Cardinals couldn't find a taker for him, so they had to cut him and move on.

He's played in three games for the Cardinals this season, totaling two receptions for 21 yards and no touchdowns.

His best individual season came in 2020 when he finished with 21 receptions for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

Isabella is a former 2019 second-round pick out of Arizona. He'll be available through the waiver wire.

If he's not claimed by a team on waivers, he'll then have free reign to sign with whoever he wants.