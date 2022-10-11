Cardinals Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 12: An Arizona Cardinals helmet sits during the game against the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on August 12, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals decided to part ways with a wideout that's seen action in all five games this season.

On Tuesday, the team announced that they've released Andre Baccellia, who they signed to the active roster on Saturday.

He played 12 snaps and saw some special teams reps in the Cardinals' 20-17 loss to the Eagles this past weekend.

An undrafted player out of Washington, Baccellia has been elevated from Arizona's practice squad three times this year. But the 25-year-old has seen a respectable 71 offensive snaps; catching four balls for 25 yards across all of his appearances.

The Cardinals will reportedly bring him back on the practice squad again should he clear waivers, according to several reports on the AZ sports beat.

Arizona also shared that it cut veteran offensive lineman Danny Isidora who played in six games with the team last season.