Cardinals Remove Clause From Kyler Murray's Contract: Fans React

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals have officially removed the clause about Kyler Murray watching film from his contract.

The move reportedly happened on Wednesday, per ESPN's Ian Rapoport.

Before it got removed, the clause stated that Murray had to complete four hours of "independent study" before each game during the season.

That sparked some debate in the football world as a lot of fans thought the team was just giving Murray homework like he was back in grade school.

Arizona even released a statement on Thursday night and admitted that it created a distraction.

"After seeing the distraction it created, we removed the addendum from the contract," the statement read. "It was clearly perceived in ways that were never intended. Our confidence in Kyler is as high as it's ever been and nothing demonstrates our belief in his ability to lead this team more than the commitment reflected in this contract."

NFL fans wasted no time reacting to this news.

Who knows, maybe Murray will still watch a lot of game film anyway, especially after he defended the clause during a presser on Thursday.