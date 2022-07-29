Cardinals Remove Controversial Clause From Kyler Murray's Contract

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts in the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at SoFi Stadium on January 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Arizona Cardinals signed quarterback Kyler Murray to a massive contract extension that had an interesting clause built into it.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that a clause in Murray's contract mandates four hours of independent game study per week. It didn't take long for social media to start crucifying both the team and Murray for agreeing to the deal with that clause in the contract.

The bullying from those on social media appears to have been enough for the Cardinals to change their mind. On Thursday night, the team announced it removed the clause from the deal.

"After seeing the distraction it created, we removed the addendum from the contract," the team said in a statement.

"It was clearly perceived in ways that were never intended. Our confidence in Kyler Murray is as high as it's ever been and nothing demonstrates our belief in his ability to lead this team more than the commitment reflected in this contract."

The decision comes after Murray made a media appearance on Thursday and complained about people making fun of the clause.

He said, "It’s 'disrespectful … almost a joke," that fans could think he played as well as he did without studying the playbook in years past.

Did the Cardinals make the right decision?