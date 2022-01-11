Cardinals Reportedly Get Encouraging News On JJ Watt

Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt could reportedly have a chance to play this postseason. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Arizona is “hopeful” that the five-time Pro Bowler could return to practice this week.

“The Arizona Cardinals are hopeful that J.J. Watt (shoulder) will begin practicing Thursday,” Fowler tweeted. Saying, “Eventual ramp-up before Monday night wild-card game.”

Just a few days ago, Watt was designated to return from the injured reserve after his surgerically-repaired shoulder recovery went better than expected. Now it seems the two-time sack leader has his eye on a Wild Card return.

Watt tore his bicep, labrum and rotator cuff back in an October win over Houston. In first season in the desert, Watt recorded 16 tackles, five tackles for loss, 10 QB hits and one sack in seven games.

Now the Cardinals defense could get a major boost as they prepare to take on a familiar foe in the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. The first scheduled weekday primetime NFL playoff game.

The last time the Cards and Rams met in Week 14, LA came away with a W 30-23.