Cardinals Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 12: An Arizona Cardinals helmet sits during the game against the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on August 12, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After welcoming Colt McCoy back from the injured reserve, the Arizona Cardinals have reportedly let go of another veteran quarterback to create a roster spot.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team released former Penn State star Chase McSorley and elevated Corey Clement from the practice squad for some additional backfield depth.

McSorley saw action in one game for the Cards this season, completing 2-of-4 passes for 12 yards in his limited time behind center.

In three NFL seasons, the 27-year-old has only appeared in four games, throwing a touchdown as a member of the Ravens back in 2020.

Now that McCoy has worked his way back from a calf injury though, McSorley's services no longer seem to be needed in the desert.

The Cardinals face the Seahawks in the mid-day window on Sunday with NFC West positioning on the line.