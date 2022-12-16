Cardinals Respond To Arbitration Case From Fired Coach

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 12: An Arizona Cardinals helmet sits during the game against the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on August 12, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Friday, former Arizona Cardinals assistant Sean Kugler filed an arbitration case against the team.

The former offensive line coach was promptly fired after allegedly groping a woman in Mexico City prior to the Cardinals' Week 11 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Kugler has denied all allegations and claims the Cardinals fired him “without conducting a thorough investigation or interviewing him.”

The Cardinals have since issued their own statement on the matter, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport:

"As an ongoing legal matter, we are going to refrain from comment other than to say that the team is confident the process will result in a much different set of facts than those presented today and that it had good cause to terminate Mr. Kugler’s employment."

These two sides are making two very different claims.

The Arizona organization says it had "good cause" to terminate Kugler, while the former assistant coach says he's innocent.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing situation.