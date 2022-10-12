Cardinals Sign Veteran Running Back Amid Injuries

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 02: A detailed photo of an Arizona Cardinals helmet during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals continue to fortify their backfield amid a slew of running back injuries.

Per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, after signing former Eagles/Cowboys running back Corey Clement on Wednesday, the team has also brought in veteran RB Ty'Son Williams.

It's been anything but easy for the Cardinals stable of backs over the past several days: James Conner has been dealing with a rib injury that's left him limited, while Darrel Williams is reportedly out with a knee sprain and Jonathan Ward is headed to the IR.

Ty'Son Williams joins the team after appearing in 13 games with the Ravens last season, including three starts.

Williams made the most of the playing time he did get, rushing for 185 yards and a touchdown on 35 carries and catching nine balls for 84 yards as well.

He'll look to make a similar impact for the Cards as they venture to Seattle this weekend.