Cardinals Signed Former Raiders Wide Receiver Thursday

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 30: Helmets belonging to the Arizona Cardinals sit on the turf before the start of the Cardinals game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 30, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the Arizona Cardinals signed a veteran wide receiver after releasing an offensive lineman.

The Cardinals cut veteran offensive lineman Eric Smith earlier in the afternoon. Not long later, the team signed former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman.

"We have signed WR Marcell Ateman," the team said in a short statement earlier Thursday afternoon.

Following a successful collegiate career at Oklahoma State, the Raiders drafted Ateman in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft. Despite being drafted so late, Ateman did well to make the roster.

He floated between the practice squad and the active roster for four years with the Raiders before hitting free agency this offseason.

Now he'll attempt to make the Cardinals roster ahead of the 2022 season.