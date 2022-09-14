Cardinals Spokesperson Responds To Andy Reid's Critical Comments

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 11: Isiah Pacheco #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Norm Hall/Getty Images

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid was not happy with the turf situation at Arizona's State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

In fact, the Chiefs leader said the playing surface played a role in the injuries for both kicker Harrison Butker and cornerback Trent McDuffie.

"It was part of the Butker injury and the McDuffie injury. Unfortunately, that was part of it," Reid said, per team insider Sam McDowell. "The turf picked up. I would tell you that did have something to do with it. If it didn’t, I’d tell you that too."

A Cardinals spokesperson has since responded to Reid's concerns.

“The entire field was replaced on Monday, August 22nd — the day after the last home preseason game vs. Baltimore — so it had it almost three full weeks before the Week One game vs. Kansas City,” the spokesperson said, per ProFootballTalk. “That’s more than enough time for the Tifway Bermuda 419 hybrid sod to take root, especially in 109 degrees and abundant sunshine.”

“The field at State Farm Stadium is routinely ranked among the best — if not THE best — among NFL players, including in surveys conducted by the NFLPA,”the spokesperson added. “Like all fields, the surface at State Farm Stadium undergoes the NFL’s required testing and certification process both before and after games. Sunday it not only met but exceeded those standards.”

Butker is questionable to play on Thursday night after he injured his plant ankle during this Week 1 contest. McDuffie will miss at least the next four games on the injured reserve.