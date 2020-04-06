Report: Blockbuster NFL Trade Hasn’t Been Finalized Yet

One of the biggest trades of the NFL’s 2020 offseason reportedly has not been finalized.

The Texans made the stunning move last month to send All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals. Houston reportedly got running back David Johnson and some draft picks in return for the standout wideout.

According to a Sunday night report from ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, though, the deal has not been made official. He reports that neither Hopkins nor Johnson have passed their physicals yet.

Multiple draft picks were involved in the deal – a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick to the Texans; a 2020 fourth-round pick to the Cardinals – so it needs to be finalized before the NFL Draft later this month.

What if it isn’t? Well…

“Put simply, if Johnson or Hopkins fail their physicals, the trade will be off. As a practical matter, that gives both the Texans and the Cardinals an out, if they want to avoid the deal — and if they can persuade their doctors to give either guy an “F” on his physical,” Florio writes.

There is no current reason to believe that either the Texans or the Cardinals will make that happen, of course. Bill O’Brien publicly commented on the Hopkins trade earlier this week. It would be extremely awkward for the wide receiver to come back to Houston at this point.

Figured we needed something to laugh about during this crisis😂😂 pic.twitter.com/L6senG7Zgx — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) April 5, 2020

Still, this is something to monitor in the days/weeks to come.