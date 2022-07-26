Cardinals Tight End Reacts To Kyler Murray 'Study' News

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 09: Zach Ertz #86 of the Arizona Cardinals prepares for a game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Arizona Cardinals signed quarterback Kyler Murray to a massive contract extension that had an interesting clause built into it.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that a clause in Murray's contract mandates four hours of independent game study per week. That caught social media's attention and the story went viral.

On Tuesday afternoon, Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz was asked about the contract addendum. It's safe to say he's not worried about Murray's ability to be prepared for a game.

"Kyler knows the playbook better than anyone in this team," he said.

The former Philadelphia Eagles tight end wasn't done defending his quarterback.

"Every time I would ask him a question about the opponent’s defense, he knew exactly what I was talking about," Ertz added. "We were on the same page."

The Cardinals likely just wanted to protect their investment, a $230 million investment at that.