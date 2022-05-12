Cardinals Visiting With Former Teammate Of Kyler Murray

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 12: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly meeting with fourth-year defensive lineman Kingsley Keke, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Keke and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray were Texas A&M teammates for one season in 2015 before Murray transferred to Oklahoma.

Keke was selected by the Packers with a fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft. Through his first three NFL seasons in Green Bay, he logged 6.5 sacks, 54 tackles and 17 starts. This past season, he collected 2.5 sacks, 23 tackles and four QB hits through 12 games and eight starts.

The Packers cut Keke back in January. He was picked up off waivers by the Houston Texans but later waived on May 4.

If the Cardinals sign Keke, he'll be the second former collegiate teammate of Kyler Murray to join the team this offseason. Before the 2022 draft, the Arizona front office traded for former Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.