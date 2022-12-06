Cardinals Worked Out Notable Quarterback On Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 02: A detailed photo of an Arizona Cardinals helmet during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon, the Arizona Cardinals hosted a veteran quarterback for a workout.

According to a new report, the team hosted free agent quarterback Carson Strong for a workout this week. The report suggested he could be a candidate for a futures deal at the end of the season.

"Free agent QB Carson Strong worked out for the Cardinals today. Former undrafted free agent of the Eagles figures to be a candidate for a team to sign to a futures deal for 2023 at the end of this season," NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

Strong entered the NFL as an undrafted quarterback out of Nevada. After signing with the Philadelphia Eagles, he was released before the start of the season.

Now he gets the chance to possibly sign with a new team this season or potentially for the 2023 offseason.