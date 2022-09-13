Cardinals Worked Out Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 12: An Arizona Cardinals helmet sits during the game against the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals on August 12, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals could be signing a veteran receiver soon.

According to Ari Meirov, the team worked out Javon Wims on Tuesday. He spent training camp with the Cleveland Browns after spending three seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Wims was cut in the final round of cuts leading up to the regular season. He had six receptions for 80 yards in the preseason.

In three seasons with the Bears, Wims compiled 28 receptions for 266 yards and two touchdowns.

His best individual season came in 2019 when he had 18 receptions for 186 yards and a touchdown.

It remains to be seen if he signs with the Cardinals' active roster or if he's brought on to their practice squad.