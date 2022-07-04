Cari Champion Sounds Off On First Take: Fans React

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: SportsCenter anchor Cari Champion speaks at the espnW Women + Sports Summit held at The Resort at Pelican Hill on October 22, 2019 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

During a recent appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, former ESPN "First Take" moderator Cari Champion shared what is was like her sitting at that desk.

Telling Brandon Marshall and Co. that the show made her feel like she didn't matter.

You don't matter, just be happy that you here.

Fans reacted to Champion's statements Monday.

"I mean it was Skip and Stephen A. talk show…" one user said.

"Always felt she was the best host/mediator they had," another replied. "Smh."

"Cari Champion well you matter. I was sad when you left the show but your legacy is still there and you set a tone for Black females in sports entertainment."

"Oh my…" commented ex-NFL safety Bernard Pollard.

Champion left the network all together for CNN in 2021.