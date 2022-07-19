Carl Nassib Announces Decision On Future Of His NFL Career

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Defensive end Carl Nassib #94 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Ravens 33-27 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Even though Carl Nassib isn't on an NFL team right now, he hopes to keep playing.

It's been a little over a year since Nassib came out and announced that he was gay. He has no regrets about it and even said that his teammates gave him all of the support in the world.

He went on Good Morning America on Tuesday to confirm that he still has interest in playing football going forward.

“It was a great time,” Nassib said about his time with the Raiders (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). "I have so much love for Las Vegas. It allowed me to do a lot of great things. And I think that there’ll be better opportunities in the future."

He also said during the interview that he has more in the tank going forward.

Nassib finished this past season with 21 total tackles (16 solo), 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

He spent two seasons with the Raiders after playing two seasons with both the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

We'll see if a team comes calling on Nassib at some point this season.