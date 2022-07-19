Carl Nassib Reveals Why He Decided To Publicly Come Out

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Defensive end Carl Nassib #94 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Ravens 33-27 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Nearly one year ago to the day, Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib announced on social media that he is gay.

He became one of the first active NFL players to come out publicly. A year later, he's opening up on why he decided to make the information public, rather than keeping it close.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Nassib made it clear he wanted to create a positive narrative for young people in the conversation around sexual orientation.

He spoke with former NFL star Michael Strahan about the decision.

From GMA:

"I stared at the phone for, like, an hour just looking at it, trying to hype myself up," he recalled. "The last thing I said was like, 'You know what -- for the kids.' And: pressed post." "I just wanted to show that it really doesn't matter -- your sexual orientation." "I came out to my close friends and family years ago. And I wanted to do it publicly because I wanted to stay ahead of the narrative," he said. "I just wanted to own the story and make sure I did it on my terms. One of my biggest fears was that I would only be remembered for being gay."

Nassib was released by the Raiders this offseason, but will likely land on another NFL roster before the 2022 season kicks off.