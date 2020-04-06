Carlik Jones, No. 1 Graduate Transfer, Announces Major Commitment

Carlik Jones, arguably the No. 1 graduate transfer in college basketball, announced his transfer commitment on Sunday evening.

The star guard, who’s transferring out of Radford, committed to Louisville over Maryland, among other programs.

Jones, the Big South Player of the Year, was one of the top scorers in the country in 2019-20. He averaged 20 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds a game.

Jones spoke to 247Sports about his transfer decision. Ultimately, his relationship with Louisville head coach was the deciding factor.

“I am headed to Louisville,” Jones told 247Sports. “It came down to my relationship with Coach Mack and the fact that I think he is a winner and a great coach. I think I will fit in really well with what they are doing there, and it gives me a chance to prove myself at the highest level, and show what I can do.”

The former Radford guard grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, a little more than an hour away from the Cardinals’ campus.

Louisville should contend at the top of the ACC in 2020-21.