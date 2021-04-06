Carlos Dunlap Shares Telling Message From Russell Wilson

After an offseason of swirling trade speculation, it appears Russell Wilson committed to a Seahawks return in 2021.

Speaking on a video conference call with reporters on Tuesday, Seattle defensive end Carlos Dunlap said that he asked Wilson personally if he would be returning for this upcoming season.

“He told me he’s with us, and here to stay. Go Hawks,” Dunlap said, per Seahawks insider Joe Fann.

Midway through the 2020 season, the longtime Cincinnati Bengals DE was traded to the Seahawks organization. Through eight games in Seattle, Dunlap recorded five sacks and 14 QB hits.

In March, the newly-acquired Seahawk was cut in order to avoid a $3 million roster bonus and create $14 million in cap space heading into 2021. Just a couple weeks ago, Dunlap was re-signed to the team on a two-year, $16.6 million deal with $8.5 million in guaranteed money, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

According to Dunlap, Wilson’s return played a major role in his decision to rejoin Seattle in 2021.

Wilson, who’s expressed previous discontent in his team’s roster, seemed thrilled by the signing of the two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher.

“LETS GOOO!!! @Carlos_Dunlap Back!” Wilson wrote on Twitter after the deal was made official.

While Wilson has reacted positively to plenty of offseason moves made by the Seahawks so far, that doesn’t mean the franchise is completely out of the danger zone when it comes to recent trade speculation.

The team’s success through the 2021 season will likely serve as a benchmark for Wilson’s satisfaction with the franchise.