Carmen Electra Tells Incredible Dennis Rodman Story In ‘The Last Dance’

Episodes 3 and 4 of ESPN’s The Last Dance, the 10-part documentary on the Chicago Bulls’ 1997-98 season, are focusing a lot on Dennis Rodman. They are not disappointing.

Rodman, one of the most-enigmatic players in NBA history, decided to take a vacation midway through that final Bulls season. Head coach Phil Jackson gave Rodman “48 hours” to do whatever he wanted.

Unsurprisingly, Rodman went to party in Las Vegas with his girlfriend at the time, Carmen Electra. Also unsurprisingly, Rodman did not return in 48 hours.

The Bulls, led by Michael Jordan, ended up having to go get Rodman out of a hotel room and bring him back to practice. Electra revealed in Episode 4 that she hid behind some covers on a couch when she saw Jordan enter the room. She didn’t want Jordan to see what was going on inside the room.

“It was definitely an occupational hazard to be Dennis [Rodman’s] girlfriend,” Electra said.

It’ll be tough for The Last Dance to top that Dennis Rodman-Carmen Electra story, but the documentary is definitely going to try.

