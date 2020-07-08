Major Upset In The Basketball Tournament Round Of 16

Last year,, the Carmen’s Crew knocked off the Golden Eagles to win The Basketball Tournament. But after today’s upset, they won’t be defending their crown anymore.

In a huge upset, the 16-seeded House of Paign defeated Carmen’s Crew, winning 76-68 under Elam Ending rules. Point guard Kyle Vinales hit the game-winning floater from inside the paint to seal the win.

It was the culmination of a thrilling game that saw the reigning TBT champions come back from multiple deficits against the team of mostly Illinois alumni. But Aaron Craft and his fellow Ohio State alumni couldn’t make the big plays in the Elam Ending.

As a result, the House of Paign moves on to the TBT quarterfinals, where they’re set to play the 8-seeded Red Scare. That game will be contested on Friday at 4 p.m. EST on ESPN.

🚨 UPSET IN COLUMBUS 🚨@IlliniTBT knocks off No. 1 seed and defending TBT champs @CarmensCrew! pic.twitter.com/YNeASsceeA — ESPN (@espn) July 8, 2020

House of Paign had to beat 17-seeded War Tampa in the Round of 24 this past weekend just to earn their spot against Carmen’s Crew. But they won that game in a convincing 76-53 rout.

It isn’t necessarily the biggest upset of The Basketball Tournament to date, though. That honor probably has to go to 22-seeded Sideline Cancer, who upset Team Challenge ALS on Tuesday in a 76-66 win to move on to the quarterfinals.

The four-time TBT champion Overseas Elite now remain the highest-seeded team in the tournament. The 2-seeded team will finish off the Round of 16 tomorrow against 15-seeded Armored Athlete.

We can’t wait.