Carolina Panthers Announce Brutal Injury News

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 11: A detailed view of a Carolina Panthers helmet during pregame against the San Diego Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on December 11, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The bad news is that the Carolina Panthers got some brutal injury news and are sending a player to injured reserve. The good news is that for once it's not Christian McCaffrey.

According to Panthers insider Joe Person, the Panthers are placing star safety Jeremy Chinn on injured reserve. He will miss the next four weeks as he attempts to recover from a hamstring injury.

Chinn played every snap for the first three games this season, making 20 tackles, one sack, two passes defended and one tackle for loss. But it took just six snaps in Week 4 against the Cardinals for him to exit the game.

The former second-round pick out of Southern Illinois has missed only two games in his NFL career thus far. He's now going to miss twice that amount this season before he's eligible to return.

Jeremy Chinn was a versatile defensive back at Southern Illinois, earning conference honors in each of his four seasons. After going to the Panthers 64th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, he made an immediate impact.

As a rookie, Chinn finished second in Rookie of the Year voting after recording 117 tackles, five QB hits, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns.

Chinn was just as good in his second season, recording another 107 tackles and six QB hits with five tackles for loss.

The Panthers are going to miss him while he's gone.