Carolina Panthers Could Be Without Key Offensive Lineman This Weekend

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed photo of Carolina Panthers helmets during their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Fresh off an incredible upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Carolina Panthers are in good spirits ahead of Week 8 against the rival Atlanta Falcons.

But things are not so great for one of their most important offensive linemen. At the early stages of practice today, starting right tackle Taylor Moton was not practicing.

Moton has been the Panthers' starting right tackle since 2018 and has not missed a game since his 2017 rookie season. He's been an ironman, not missing a single snap since 2018.

It's unclear at this time if Moton is injured or if he's sitting out in expectation of a trade. The Panthers have been selling off their stars left and right and could get a big return for him.

NFL fans of multiple teams have already started speculating that their team is now in a position to get him.

"Taylor Moton, YOU ARE A NEW YORK JET," one Jets fan replied.

"Taylor Moton you are a Bronco!" a Broncos fan declared.

"Please [Miami Dolphins]," wrote a Dolphins fan.

Panthers fans seem less convinced that the team will be trading a player like Moton, who is a potential building block for the future of the team.

We'll probably know with certainty by Friday.