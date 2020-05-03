Carolina Panthers Deny Potentially Troubling NFL Draft Rumor

The Carolina Panthers denied a potentially concerning late round NFL Draft rumor after it started to circulate on Saturday.

New Orleans drafted Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens in the seventh round last week. Saints head coach Sean Payton reportedly said he traded back into Round 7 to draft Stevens because the Panthers had agreed to an undrafted free agent deal with him.

Having undrafted free agent deals in place with players during the NFL Draft is prohibited by league rules, though. So, this could be an issue.

“The rules in this regard are clear, and they were reiterated in the April 21 memo from the league’s player personnel department. Once the draft begins, teams that aren’t on the clock can speak to representatives of players who were not yet drafted, but those conversations must focus only on non-financial matters,” ProFootballTalk wrote.

“Payton’s account of the events that led to the Saints eventually trading back into round seven and drafting Stevens shows that both the Saints and Panthers violated the rules by discussing financial matters and making financial offers to Stevens while the draft was still unfolding.”

The Panthers have since denied having a deal in place with Stevens. A Carolina spokesman said the team simply had conversations with the quarterback.

“We didn’t have a deal in place with the player,” Panthers spokesman Steve Drummond told PFT. “We had conversations like every other team.”

Teams having unofficial deals in place with soon-to-be undrafted players is probably somewhat common, but this one leaked to the media, so the NFL might have to step in.

Stevens, 23, had 934 passing yards, 310 rushing yards, 12 total touchdowns and five interceptions in his lone season at Mississippi State in 2019. He began his career at Penn State.