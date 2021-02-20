Carolina Panthers Made Another Move To Create Cap Space

The Carolina Panthers made yet another cap space clearing move on Saturday afternoon.

According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the franchise has converted $7.04 million of center Matt Paradis‘ $8.03 million base salary into a 2021 signing bonus. As a result of the contract tweak, the Panthers have cleared $4,693,334 in cap space.

The Panthers have converted $7.04M of C Matt Paradis' $8.03M base salary in 2021 into a signing bonus, creating $4,693,334 in cap space. Carolina continues to create cap space to be aggressive this offseason if it so chooses… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 20, 2021

On Friday, the Carolina front office announced a slew of offseason moves.

First, the franchise released veteran safety Tre Boston. With Boston’s expected base salary of $3.69 million through 2021, this initial move is slated to free up $3.5 million in cap space.

In less than an hour after they cut their secondary anchor, the Panthers announced two more cap freeing moves — releasing defensive end Stephen Weatherly and punter Michael Palardy. With a combined $6 million in base salary through 2021, these offseason cuts give the franchise even more flexibility heading into free agency.

The overwhelming assumption connected to this collection of moves is that Carolina will be making an aggressive move at Deshaun Watson. According to CBS NFL insider Jason La Canfora, team president David Tepper is “fairly consumed by the prospect of landing [Watson].”

In recent weeks, the Panthers have quickly emerged as the top free agent landing spot for the unhappy Houston Texans quarterback.

With yesterday’s added developments, the wildfire of rumors spreading about a Watson-to-Charlotte deal have spread even further. On Friday afternoon, current Panthers’ starting QB Teddy Bridgewater unfollowed the team’s official account on Instagram and changed his page to private.

Whether or not Watson is the end result remains to be seen — but, it’s abundantly clear that Carolina is primed for some big offseason moves.