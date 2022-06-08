Carson Hocevar Shares Injury Update: NASCAR World Reacts

MADISON, ILLINOIS - JUNE 04: Carson Hocevar, driver of the #42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet, Christian Eckes, driver of the #98 Curb Records Toyota, Corey Heim, driver of the #51 JBL Toyota, and Rajah Caruth, driver of the #7 Confluence Music Festival Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 at WWT Raceway on June 04, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images) Jeff Curry/Getty Images

After a scary crash at the WWT Raceway 200 over the weekend, NASCAR Truck Series driver Carson Hocevar fans with an update via Twitter Wednesday.

Hocevar was taken to the hospital after the wreck, but gave the crowd the thumbs up after exiting the car. The 19-year-old gave a figurative thumbs up with his statement a few days later:

I'm feeling better every day and I'm looking forward to being behind the wheel of the No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet this weekend. I'm thankful for Daniel Suarez's willingness to step up this weekend for our No. 42 team. None of this is possible without the great partnership Niece Motorsports has formed with Worldwide Express and Trackhouse Racing.

NASCAR fans reacted to Hocevar's message on social media.

"Carson Hocevar (ankle) will attempt to at least start the truck race Saturday at Sonoma," reported FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass. "Daniel Suarez will be the reserve stand-by driver. Would think they both get in truck in the 50-minute practice Friday. Hocevar gets the points as long as he starts."

"Reminder that no one should feel pressured to release personal information nor do they need to," said one user.

"Daniel Suarez to stand by for Hocevar this weekend at Sonoma," tweeted Jeff Gluck.

"The comeback is always greater than the setback," commented another NASCAR fan.

Great to see Hocevar is on the mend and could be back behind the wheel very soon.