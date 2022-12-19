Carson Palmer Has Brutally Honest Admission On Cardinals

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 29: Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer speaks during his induction into the team's Ring of Honor during halftime of the NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images) Ralph Freso/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals franchise seems to be in dire straits after losing to the Denver Broncos yesterday and Cardinals legend Carson Palmer wants everyone to know.

In a video for The 33rd Team, Palmer stated that the future is "bleak" for the Cardinals and embattled head coach Kliff Kingsbury. He said that between the uncertainty with quarterback Kyler Murray and the job not being that appealing to potential candidates, it's hard to know what the future has in store for his former team.

"It's hard to watch. The future is bleak right now... I know every NFL job is attractive but that's not that attractive of a job right now... I'd be shocked if they clean house (and fire everybody) but it's not looking great," Palmer said.

Cardinals fans largely find themselves in agreement with Palmer. But while Palmer is reluctant to call for Kingsbury to be fired, fans are less restrained in the comments:

"They have to make change. Kliff is not the answer. This team needs a full rebuild and Bidwill needs to own his massive mistakes," one user replied.

"This is exactly true, if you fire Kingsbury what kind of an offense do you run with Kyler and does he approve? I think it’s gonna be tough to get him to adjust to something different," wrote another.

One thing is for sure: The status quo is unsustainable in Arizona. They have too much invested in Kyler Murray to stay stagnant.

Will Kliff Kingsbury be able to save his job, or is his fate sealed?