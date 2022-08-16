Carson Palmer's Brother, Jordan, Lands Notable Football Job

Jordan Palmer has landed a job with the XFL.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Palmer has joined the XFL as Director of Quarterback Development.

Palmer is the brother of Carson Palmer and is also a former NFL quarterback. He was picked in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins (now Commanders).

He was only there for a year before he was scooped up by the Cincinnati Bengals. He appeared in only four games for them and finished with 59 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.

For Palmer's career, he had 66 passing yards with no touchdowns.

Before he was drafted, he played at UTEP from 2003-06. In four seasons, he compiled 11,084 passing yards, 88 touchdowns, and 64 interceptions.