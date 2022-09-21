Carson Wentz Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eagles Tenure

For the first time since leaving Philadelphia, Carson Wentz is set to face off against his former Eagles team this weekend.

Naturally, the Washington Commanders quarterback was asked about his time in Philadelphia during a press conference on Wednesday.

Wentz looked back on his time in Philly as a "whirlwind" and a "wild ride." He admitted there were times when he could've been a "better person" and a "better teammate," per Eagles insider John Clark.

He also said he "grew a lot" during his time with the team that drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick in 2016.

Wentz is off to a decent start in his first season with Washington. Through a 1-1 record, he has 650 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions on 57/87 passing.

Fortunately for Wentz, this first divisional matchup will take place at home. He'll have to deal with Philly fans when the Commanders travel north for Round 2 on November 14.