Carson Wentz Having A Rough Practice: NFL World Reacts

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 16: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders participates in a drill during the organized team activity at INOVA Sports Performance Center on June 16, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly having a rough go of it at Monday's practice.

According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, "[Carson] Wentz threw back-back picks, first to Kendall Fuller and then to Kam Curl. On the second one, Wentz overthrew 6-5 TE Cole Turner before Curl caught it."

The NFL world reacted to Wentz's performance to start the week.

"Where’s the Wentz apologists now," asked one user.

"Hopefully this is just because how good the defense is playing," said a positive Commanders fan.

"Good times," another replied.

Washington is looking to take the next step in year three of Ron Rivera's program.