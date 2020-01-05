The Spun

Eagles Announce Injury Update For QB Carson Wentz

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz against Seattle.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles drops back to pass against the defense of the Seattle Seahawks during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are once again using a backup quarterback in a playoff game. Carson Wentz has left this afternoon’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Wentz has exited the NFC Wild Card Round game against Seattle with an apparent injury.

The Eagles quarterback took a big hit from Seahawks defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney in the first quarter.

Wentz was in the medical tent before heading to the locker room. Here’s the play:

Backup quarterback Josh McCown is now in the game for the Eagles.

Philadelphia has since announced an injury update for Wentz:

“Injury Update: QB Carson Wentz is being evaluated for a head injury and is questionable to return,” the team announced.

Seattle is leading Philadelphia, 3-0.

The game is on NBC.


