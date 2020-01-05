Eagles Announce Injury Update For QB Carson Wentz

The Philadelphia Eagles are once again using a backup quarterback in a playoff game. Carson Wentz has left this afternoon’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Wentz has exited the NFC Wild Card Round game against Seattle with an apparent injury.

The Eagles quarterback took a big hit from Seahawks defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney in the first quarter.

Wentz was in the medical tent before heading to the locker room. Here’s the play:

Carson Wentz went to the locker room after taking this hit from Jadeveon Clowney #SEAvsPHI pic.twitter.com/gdwK1UXCn0 — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) January 5, 2020

Backup quarterback Josh McCown is now in the game for the Eagles.

Philadelphia has since announced an injury update for Wentz:

“Injury Update: QB Carson Wentz is being evaluated for a head injury and is questionable to return,” the team announced.

Seattle is leading Philadelphia, 3-0.

The game is on NBC.