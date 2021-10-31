The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Carson Wentz Just Threw The Dumbest Interception Of The Year

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz on the field.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 19: Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz (2) drops back for a pass during the NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Indianapolis Colts on September 19, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Oh no, Carson Wentz…

The Tennessee Titans are leading the Indianapolis Colts, 31-24, with less than a minute to play in Sunday afternoon’s game.

Wentz is unfortunately to blame for the likely loss. He just threw one of the dumbest interceptions you’ll ever see near the goal line.

The Colts quarterback tried to get rid of the football while being taken down by multiple defenders near the goal line.

You just can’t make this play:

It doesn’t get much worse than that. You cannot put yourself in that position if you’re an NFL quarterback. Wentz has to get rid of the football sooner than that.

Barring a last-minute comeback, the Colts will fall to 3-5 on the season with Sunday afternoon’s loss, while the Titans will improve to 6-2 with the win.

The final minute of today’s Colts vs. Titans game can be seen on CBS.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.