Carson Wentz Just Threw The Dumbest Interception Of The Year

Oh no, Carson Wentz…

The Tennessee Titans are leading the Indianapolis Colts, 31-24, with less than a minute to play in Sunday afternoon’s game.

Wentz is unfortunately to blame for the likely loss. He just threw one of the dumbest interceptions you’ll ever see near the goal line.

The Colts quarterback tried to get rid of the football while being taken down by multiple defenders near the goal line.

You just can’t make this play:

It doesn’t get much worse than that. You cannot put yourself in that position if you’re an NFL quarterback. Wentz has to get rid of the football sooner than that.

Barring a last-minute comeback, the Colts will fall to 3-5 on the season with Sunday afternoon’s loss, while the Titans will improve to 6-2 with the win.

The final minute of today’s Colts vs. Titans game can be seen on CBS.