Carson Wentz Makes Opinion On Doug Pederson Extremely Clear

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA- OCTOBER 22: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles talks with Carson Wentz #11 during the third quarter against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

In just a few days, Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz will face off against his former coach.

Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars head to Landover, Maryland for the season-opener. Wentz and Pederson won a Super Bowl together during their time with the Eagles - with an assistant from Nick Foles, of course.

Before the game kicks off, Wentz was asked about facing off against Pederson this weekend.

Here's what he said, via Pro Football Talk:

“He meant a lot, meant a lot with the kind of whirlwind that year was — learning I was the starter eight days before the season, all those things,” Wentz said in his Wednesday press conference. “I thought he was a great coach, great guy, fun to be around. Meant a lot over the years. Went through a lot of good and some of the bad, obviously, altogether. But he means a lot to me.”

Jacksonville and Washington kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.