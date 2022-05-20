Carson Wentz Not Happy With Jim Irsay's Comments

ASHBURN, VA - MARCH 17: Quarterback Carson Wentz of the Washington Commanders is introduced at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Colts owner Jim Irsay took some parting jabs at Carson Wentz after his first and only season with the organization.

Instead of showing support for his former QB, Irsay said trading for Wentz was a "mistake" and that it was "very obvious" the team needed to move on after the 2021 season.

Of course, these comments didn't exactly sit well with Wentz.

During a recent appearance on Colin Cowherd's podcast, the now-Washington Commanders QB said Irsay's jabs "came out of left field."

“I mean, it is what it is, you know. Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion,” Wentz said. “I thought last year was a really fun year. I thought we did some incredible things, came up short at the end. Obviously I struggled down the stretch there and timing was poor. But yeah, I didn’t expect that. I didn’t expect things to unfold the way they did and I thought things were in a pretty good place there.I had awesome relationships with every single person in that building. Can’t say enough good things about the people over there. Yeah, it kinda came out of left field, you know? He’s entitled to his own opinion and he’s entitled to do what he wants with his football team.”

Wentz played fairly well for the Colts in 2021, logging 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Unfortunately, a late-season skid — including a Week 18 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars — spoiled their postseason chances.

Irsay and the Colts traded Wentz to Washington earlier this offseason.