Carson Wentz Placed On IR: Fans React

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 18, 2022 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

It's officially Taylor Heinicke time in the nation's capital.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is headed to the IR as he recovers from a broken ring finger.

Per Schefty, "[The] Commanders placed QB Carson Wentz on injured reserve, meaning he’s out at least four games, including next Sunday against the Colts and the Nov. 14 Monday night game at Philadelphia against the Eagles. Both Wentz revenge games now out."

Fans reacted to the Wentz news on Saturday.

"What did you just call those games?" an Eagles fan asked.

"LOL, 'revenge,'" another replied.

"I really hope we get to see Sam Howell play at some point over the next month," another user said.

"He should miss at least 6 to be safe."

"Carson won’t make his return to Indy," tweeted Nate Atkins. "The Colts will need him to only miss four games for a shot at a second-round pick."

The soonest Wentz would be able to come back is Nov. 20 against the Texans.