Carson Wentz Reacts To Facing Philadelphia Eagles In 2022

ASHBURN, VA - MARCH 17: Quarterback Carson Wentz of the Washington Commanders is introduced at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

In Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, Carson Wentz will face off against the Eagles for the first time since leaving Philadelphia in 2021.

The Commanders QB and his new team will host the Eagles at FedEx Field on September 25.

During last night's schedule release show on NFL Network, Wentz shared his thoughts on facing the team that drafted him with the No. 2 pick in 2016.

"I know that’ll be a big game. A lot of emotions," Wentz said. "I’m sure fans will eat that one up and it’ll be fun -- make for a good storyline. But at the end of the day, it’s going to be just another ballgame. It’s going to be a huge divisional game for us when that one comes. So I’m excited for it, but at the same time, I’m trying not to get too excited for that one, because, again, it’s just football. Can’t press. Can’t do too much.”

Even more emotionally charged will be Wentz's return to Lincoln Financial Field in Week 10. Now bitter division rivals with their ex-QB, Philly fans will no doubt provide a harsh environment for the Washington signal caller on a November 14 Monday night.

Wentz and the Commanders will also take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8.