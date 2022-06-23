Carson Wentz Reacts To Getting To Play With Curtis Samuel

ASHBURN, VA - MARCH 17: Quarterback Carson Wentz of the Washington Commanders is introduced at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Carson Wentz is excited to get the chance to play with Curtis Samuel this fall.

Wentz and Samuel are now teammates after the former was acquired by the Washington Commanders back in March.

The two will be together for at least the next two years since Samuel still has two years left on his contract. Wentz has three years left on his deal (which includes this upcoming season).

Wentz has already liked seeing the ball in Samuel's hands during OTAs and minicamp.

“He’s explosive,” Wentz said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). "When you see the ball in his hands and how quickly he’s making a guy miss or he’s getting down the field, it’s impressive."

Samuel will look to stay healthy this season after he was banged up last year. He only played in five games and finished the season with 27 receiving yards off six receptions.

If he can get back to the level that he was at in Carolina, that would magnify Washington's offense in a big way.