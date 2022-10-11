Carson Wentz Responds To What Ron Rivera Said Monday

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 18, 2022 (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is taking the high road after his coach's recent comments.

Speaking to the media Tuesday, Wentz said he's not "overly concerned" with Ron Rivera's comments and that Rivera cleared things up with the team afterwards.

Coach addressed it and handled it. Nothing for me that I'm overly concerned about. Coach is a very straightforward, upfront guy and he addressed it in the team meeting- which I thought was very cool- and what he meant by it all. So, I feel very confident in him.

On Monday, Rivera was asked what he felt was holding the Commanders back from being like the other successful teams in the division.

To which the coach replied, "Quarterback."

Wentz has certainly had his struggles over the last two weeks, but many were taken aback by how blunt Rivera was publicly about his team's starting QB.

Looks like both sides are ready to move forward though as they attempt to bury themselves out of a 1-4 hole starting with Thursday night's game at the Bears.