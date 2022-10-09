Carson Wentz Reveals What He Thought Before Final Interception

ASHBURN, VA - MARCH 17: Quarterback Carson Wentz of the Washington Commanders is introduced at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders lost their fourth game in a row with a 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Quarterback Carson Wentz could have given the Commanders the win, but an endzone interception ended that dream.

Wentz was intercepted by Titans defender David Long on a throw to running back J.D. McKissic. After the game, Wentz complimented Long on a great play and admitted that he thought for sure it was going to be a touchdown.

"The guy made a heck of a play,” Wentz said, via ProFootballTalk. “At least from my vantage point, it looked like he was covering Terry (McLaurin) a little bit on the crossing route. I just tried to squeeze it in there to J.D... I thought we had six points when it left my hand. The result, that was unfortunate.”

Up until that point, Wentz was having one of his better performances of the season. He completed 66-percent of his passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns prior to the interception.

Unfortunately for Carson Wentz, a loss is still a loss and the Washington Commanders have a few too many right now.

At 1-4, the Commanders are tied for the worst record in the NFL as well as its longest losing streak.

Expectations for the Commanders going into this season weren't exactly a Super Bowl run, but they were expecting much better than bottom two in interceptions thrown and sacks allowed.

Wentz's tenure in Washington could wind up being as short as his run in Indianapolis - or short - if he doesn't turn this season around quickly.