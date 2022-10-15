Carson Wentz Suffered Broken Finger: Fans React

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 09: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField on October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Commanders could be forced to look elsewhere at quarterback after the latest Carson Wentz news.

Per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo:

"... Wentz suffered a fractured finger on his throwing hand in the team’s win over the Bears." Adding, "He’s headed to Los Angeles to see a hand specialist to determine the next step. His availability moving forward is up in the air."

Fans reacted to Wentz's injury on social media.

"Let the Sam Howell era begin," tweeted Dov Kleiman.

"This isn’t necessarily great news for the Vikings," a podcaster said.

"This is the end of his career as [a] starter," a Philly fan replied.

"Howell time pls."

"Welp...."

"Say what you want about Wentz because most already has but not many will talk about this dude playing 3 quarters with a fractured finger. Throwing hand nonetheless. I’m sure he’s very sorry that some of his passes that game didn’t meet your expectations!" another replied.

Wentz will be listed as questionable going forward.