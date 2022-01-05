Case Keenum Won’t Answer Question About Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield battled through a slew of injury issues for almost the entirety of the 2021 season. Likely as a result, the Browns quarterback and his team experienced a significant regression in his fourth NFL season.

After earning their first postseason berth since 2002 in 2020, Mayfield and his Cleveland squad failed to accomplish that feat again in 2021. Currently riding three straight losses, the Browns are 7-9 heading into the final game of the regular season.

With their playoff hopes out the window, Mayfield will finally call it quits and undergo season-ending surgery on his non-throwing shoulder this week. With the starting job now open, veteran backup Case Keenum will slide into the QB1 role for Week 18.

When asked if he was surprised that this decision wasn’t made earlier in the season, Keenum refused to answer.

#Browns QB Case Keenum won't answer whether he was surprised Kevin Stefanski stuck with an injured Baker Mayfield over going with him. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) January 5, 2022

Case Keenum, a ninth-year NFL pro, made one start for the Browns earlier this season. With Mayfield out, the 33-year-old journeyman led his team to a 17-14 win over the Denver Broncos behind 199 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions.

#Browns QB Case Keenum won't comment on Baker Mayfield's confidence and mindset moving forward, saying it's not a fair question to ask him — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) January 5, 2022

With Nick Mullens as his backup, Keenum will lead the Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18.