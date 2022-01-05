The Spun

Case Keenum Won’t Answer Question About Baker Mayfield

Case Keenum on the sidelines with Baker Mayfield.CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: Case Keenum #5 and Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a touchdown pass by Mayfield during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Baker Mayfield battled through a slew of injury issues for almost the entirety of the 2021 season. Likely as a result, the Browns quarterback and his team experienced a significant regression in his fourth NFL season.

After earning their first postseason berth since 2002 in 2020, Mayfield and his Cleveland squad failed to accomplish that feat again in 2021. Currently riding three straight losses, the Browns are 7-9 heading into the final game of the regular season.

With their playoff hopes out the window, Mayfield will finally call it quits and undergo season-ending surgery on his non-throwing shoulder this week. With the starting job now open, veteran backup Case Keenum will slide into the QB1 role for Week 18.

When asked if he was surprised that this decision wasn’t made earlier in the season, Keenum refused to answer.

Case Keenum, a ninth-year NFL pro, made one start for the Browns earlier this season. With Mayfield out, the 33-year-old journeyman led his team to a 17-14 win over the Denver Broncos behind 199 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions.

With Nick Mullens as his backup, Keenum will lead the Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18.

